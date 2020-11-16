Facts

15:58 16.11.2020

Zelensky believes weekend quarantine is 'right step,' aid programs need to be improved

3 min read
Zelensky believes weekend quarantine is 'right step,' aid programs need to be improved

The weekend quarantine has reduced movement and contacts between Ukrainians, which is the right step on the part of the Ukrainian authorities, since decreasing contacts between people helps to save their lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"I believe that Ukraine has taken the right step. The World Health Organization said the largest number of new cases of infection are recorded over the weekend. Reducing contacts between people is saving lives. At the same time, it is necessary to restore and improve all programs of economic support to entrepreneurs, workers who have lost job, lonely people," Zelensky said at a traditional conference call on preventing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), which he chaired on Monday.

During the meeting, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov cited data according to which the activity of citizens in large cities with a population of more than 100,000 decreased by 18.5% on Saturday, and by 27% on Sunday.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that over the weekend, almost all large chains of shopping centers, non-food stores, entertainment establishments were closed, and the police worked to prevent possible crowds. Difficult situations in certain areas have arisen with food markets.

Shmyhal said that the government is already implementing and preparing additional measures to support businesses and people who have lost part of their income due to the weekend quarantine.

"In particular, we are restoring support for small entrepreneurs with children, a partial unemployment program, when part of a worker's salary is compensated. 'Repayment holidays' will also be in effect for businesses under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program, recognition of the weekend quarantine as force majeure, which will help business in the issue of rent and fulfillment of other obligations," the prime minister said.

He also said that a number of meetings have already been held with the business, which was limited in work due to the weekend quarantine. Over the next few days, this work will be intensified, with meetings with representatives from each industry.

The government is also actively working to improve insurance programs for medical workers. In particular, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov said a medical worker who is fighting against COVID-19 is equated to a military man, and now, in addition to payments in case of disability or death, support programs in case of illness are being developed in different regions.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that after the presidential decree to carefully work out this issue, the development of insurance programs has intensified, and some regions have already insured 60-70% of doctors, in particular Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Volyn and other regions.

Tags: #zelensky #quarantine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:05 16.11.2020
Klymenko: 1,500 trade establishments, dozens of nightclubs, gyms closed for violation of 'weekend' quarantine in Ukraine

Klymenko: 1,500 trade establishments, dozens of nightclubs, gyms closed for violation of 'weekend' quarantine in Ukraine

12:28 16.11.2020
Zelensky congratulates Sandu on winning presidential elections in Moldova

Zelensky congratulates Sandu on winning presidential elections in Moldova

10:05 16.11.2020
Zelensky wishes speedy recovery to MPs, Rada leaders because they have much work to do: Constitutional Court issue, budget, possible personnel changes

Zelensky wishes speedy recovery to MPs, Rada leaders because they have much work to do: Constitutional Court issue, budget, possible personnel changes

15:06 14.11.2020
Zelensky urged to cancel weekend quarantine - petition

Zelensky urged to cancel weekend quarantine - petition

12:41 14.11.2020
Weekend quarantine won't be valid in Ternopil - mayor

Weekend quarantine won't be valid in Ternopil - mayor

12:38 14.11.2020
Weekend quarantine does not apply to second round of elections in Ukraine - CEC

Weekend quarantine does not apply to second round of elections in Ukraine - CEC

12:23 12.11.2020
In Feofaniya, Zelensky can constantly work, as special situation room equipped there – Yermak's advisor

In Feofaniya, Zelensky can constantly work, as special situation room equipped there – Yermak's advisor

09:47 12.11.2020
Zelensky, Yermak hospitalized to Feofania

Zelensky, Yermak hospitalized to Feofania

16:28 11.11.2020
Ukraine's govt sets conditions for establishments' operation during weekend quarantine

Ukraine's govt sets conditions for establishments' operation during weekend quarantine

15:50 11.11.2020
Transport to not be suspended during weekend quarantine – Krykliy

Transport to not be suspended during weekend quarantine – Krykliy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Razumkov proposes to create working group to prepare compromise solution of constitutional crisis

No shelling in Donbas from midnight, 2 ha along contact line cleared – JFO HQ

It is important for Ukraine that Russia does not increase influence in Moldova – Kuleba

Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

About 2,500 years old scythian burial with warrior discovered on Khortytsia – archeologists

LATEST

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel took up duties

Razumkov proposes to create working group to prepare compromise solution of constitutional crisis

No shelling in Donbas from midnight, 2 ha along contact line cleared – JFO HQ

It is important for Ukraine that Russia does not increase influence in Moldova – Kuleba

Construction of emergency aid department starts in Bakhmut at expense of ICRC

Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

About 2,500 years old scythian burial with warrior discovered on Khortytsia – archeologists

Turnout in second round of mayoral elections in Ukraine was 24% at 20:00 - CEC

Biopharma Plasma head announces world's first completion of clinical trials of immunoglobulin against COVID-19

Health Ministry to keep COVID-19 incidence at 11,000-12,000/day due to weekend quarantine by late Nov - Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD