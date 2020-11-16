Facts

10:07 16.11.2020

Turnout in second round of mayoral elections in Ukraine was 24% at 20:00 - CEC

1 min read
The average voter turnout in the second round of mayoral elections in seven Ukrainian cities on Sunday, November 15, as of 20:00 was 24%, the press service of the Central Election Commission (СEС) reported.

The highest turnout rate among seven cities was recorded in Kamyanets-Podilsky (Khmelnytsky region) - 34.29% (26,751 voters). The lowest turnout is in Sumy (19.02%, or 43,747 voters).

The CEC recalled that this information is not of an official nature, since it is received by the CEC from the bodies for maintaining the State Register of Voters, which, in turn, receive this information from territorial election commissions by any means of communication, including by phone or e-mail.

Local elections are organized and conducted by the respective Territorial Election Commissions (TECs). The results of voting on elections of deputies of local councils and city mayors must be established by the TEC no later than the fifth day from the day of the repeat voting, that is, until November 20 inclusively.

Tags: #elections #ukraine
