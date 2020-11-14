Zelensky urged to cancel weekend quarantine - petition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is called upon to cancel the decision to introduce weekend quarantine in the country.

"Business representatives and market experts express their categorical protest against the initiative of introducing a "weekend quarantine" and demand not to introduce the weekend quarantine, and if it is introduced, to cancel in Kyiv and other cities and centers of Ukraine the ban on entrepreneurial activity both in general and with a time limit," according to an electronic petition on the website of the head of state by Yekateryna Yehorova dated November 10, which has already received more than 25,000 votes necessary for its consideration.

The petition calls upon within the adoption of legislative and regulatory acts to strictly adhere to constitutional guarantees for entrepreneurial activity, labor, social protection and guarantees for compensation at the expense of the state or local authorities for material and moral damage caused by illegal decisions, actions or inaction of the authorities.

Also, the initiators of the petition require consultations with the public and business representatives every time and on all issues of the formation and implementation of state policy in accordance with resolution No. 996 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated November 3, 2010. In particular, on the introduction of quarantine and anti-epidemic measures, taking into account the proposals of the public and business by the executive authorities in their work to solve socially significant problems.

The petition criticizes Health Minister Maksym Stepanov's claims that the introduction of tougher restrictions on weekends "can to some extent contain the spread of viruses," because, according to its authors, such restrictions do not in any way affect the dynamics of the spread of the disease.