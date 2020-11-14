Dnipro Mayor Filatov refuses to implement govt resolution on business work restrictions on weekends

Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov has said that the city would not comply with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to restrict business operations.

"It's just that members of the city commission for manmade disaster and emergency response got sick. No, not with the coronavirus. They just got sick and do not have a quorum. They are tired. And they are not able to implement the decision of the Cabinet," Filatov wrote on his Facebook page.

The mayor noted that the incidence rate of COVID-19 in Dnipro is the lowest in the country, making it one of the three regions.

"We just did a lot for this ... For 14 days, the lowest average incidence rates in Ukraine were 120 in Kirovohrad region, 153.9 in Dnipropetrovsk region, 199.3 in Luhansk region," Filatov emphasized.

At the same time, the mayor urged entrepreneurs to observe the mask regime and social distance.

Earlier, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy and Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsynkiv refused to introduce the weekend quarantine established by the Cabinet.