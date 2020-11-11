Facts

13:15 11.11.2020

Ukraine hopes for complete settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on intl law – MFA

1 min read
Ukraine hopes for complete settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on intl law – MFA

Ukraine hopes for complete settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on intl law – MFA

KYIV. Nov 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukraine welcomes the cessation of hostilities by Azerbaijan and Armenia in the region of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"We believe that the next step should be the restoration of stability and vital activity in the region, as well as the continuation of international efforts to achieve a complete settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of international law," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in connection with the end of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ukraine invariably and unconditionally supports the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders. "This principle is fundamental for Ukraine, which still suffers from Russian aggression, and part of whose territory remains under the temporary occupation of Russia," the statement reads.

Tags: #nagorno_karabakh #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:31 11.11.2020
Biden ready to work with UK and France to resolve military conflict in eastern Ukraine

Biden ready to work with UK and France to resolve military conflict in eastern Ukraine

09:20 11.11.2020
Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

18:47 09.11.2020
Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

17:26 09.11.2020
Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

15:49 09.11.2020
Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

12:14 09.11.2020
Ukrainian Fur Breeders Association declares no cases of SARS-CoV-2 mink disease at Ukrainian farms

Ukrainian Fur Breeders Association declares no cases of SARS-CoV-2 mink disease at Ukrainian farms

12:11 09.11.2020
Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

09:31 09.11.2020
Ukraine records 8,687 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

Ukraine records 8,687 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

12:56 05.11.2020
Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

09:44 05.11.2020
Ukraine sees another all-time high of new coronavirus cases, 193 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees another all-time high of new coronavirus cases, 193 deaths in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Independence Day

Biden ready to work with UK and France to resolve military conflict in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

Zelensky in phone talk with Merkel notes importance of continuing negotiations in Normandy Four format

LATEST

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Independence Day

Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

Zelensky in phone talk with Merkel notes importance of continuing negotiations in Normandy Four format

Four parties would confidently enter Rada – opinion poll

Russian side blocks checkpoint's work in Donbas – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Maximum 50% of country's bed capacity can be allocated for COVID-19 patients – Stepanov

Meetings of TCG subgroups held via videoconference on Tuesday

All checkpoints in Donbas start operation – local authorities

Ukraine records 10,179 COVID-19 cases per day – updated data

Ukraine registers record number of 10,842 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD