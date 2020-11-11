Ukraine hopes for complete settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on intl law – MFA

KYIV. Nov 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukraine welcomes the cessation of hostilities by Azerbaijan and Armenia in the region of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"We believe that the next step should be the restoration of stability and vital activity in the region, as well as the continuation of international efforts to achieve a complete settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of international law," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in connection with the end of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ukraine invariably and unconditionally supports the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders. "This principle is fundamental for Ukraine, which still suffers from Russian aggression, and part of whose territory remains under the temporary occupation of Russia," the statement reads.