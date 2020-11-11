Zelensky congratulates Poland on Independence Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated the Polish people and Polish President Andrzej Duda on Independence Day.

"Sincere congratulations to Andrzej Duda on Poland's Independence Day! We wish peace and harmony to the fraternal Polish people. We appreciate Poland's support in upholding the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I am confident that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Poland will contribute to strengthening peace, stability and security in Europe," he added.