Biden ready to work with UK and France to resolve military conflict in eastern Ukraine

U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, who announced his victory in the elections, during telephone conversations with a number of European leaders, expressed readiness to work with them to seek a solution to the military conflict in eastern Ukraine.

According to Biden's headquarters, he touched on this topic during conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnsonю

So, Biden expressed interest to Macron in working together to resolve conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as on the Iranian nuclear program.

To Johnson, Biden said he wants to work together on such topics as the Balkans and Ukraine.

Earlier in November, Biden, based on media forecasts, announced his victory in the U.S. presidential election. A number of world leaders congratulated him on this achievement. Incumbent President Donald Trump did not admit defeat and intends to challenge the results of the vote in courts.