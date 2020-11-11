Facts

09:31 11.11.2020

Biden ready to work with UK and France to resolve military conflict in eastern Ukraine

1 min read
Biden ready to work with UK and France to resolve military conflict in eastern Ukraine

U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, who announced his victory in the elections, during telephone conversations with a number of European leaders, expressed readiness to work with them to seek a solution to the military conflict in eastern Ukraine.

According to Biden's headquarters, he touched on this topic during conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnsonю

So, Biden expressed interest to Macron in working together to resolve conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as on the Iranian nuclear program.

To Johnson, Biden said he wants to work together on such topics as the Balkans and Ukraine.

Earlier in November, Biden, based on media forecasts, announced his victory in the U.S. presidential election. A number of world leaders congratulated him on this achievement. Incumbent President Donald Trump did not admit defeat and intends to challenge the results of the vote in courts.

Tags: #biden #uk #ukraine #france
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:15 11.11.2020
Ukraine hopes for complete settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on intl law – MFA

Ukraine hopes for complete settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on intl law – MFA

09:20 11.11.2020
Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

18:47 09.11.2020
Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

17:26 09.11.2020
Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

15:49 09.11.2020
Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

12:14 09.11.2020
Ukrainian Fur Breeders Association declares no cases of SARS-CoV-2 mink disease at Ukrainian farms

Ukrainian Fur Breeders Association declares no cases of SARS-CoV-2 mink disease at Ukrainian farms

12:11 09.11.2020
Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

09:31 09.11.2020
Ukraine records 8,687 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

Ukraine records 8,687 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

12:56 05.11.2020
Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

09:44 05.11.2020
Ukraine sees another all-time high of new coronavirus cases, 193 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees another all-time high of new coronavirus cases, 193 deaths in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine hopes for complete settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on intl law – MFA

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Independence Day

Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

Zelensky in phone talk with Merkel notes importance of continuing negotiations in Normandy Four format

LATEST

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Independence Day

Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

Zelensky in phone talk with Merkel notes importance of continuing negotiations in Normandy Four format

Four parties would confidently enter Rada – opinion poll

Russian side blocks checkpoint's work in Donbas – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Maximum 50% of country's bed capacity can be allocated for COVID-19 patients – Stepanov

Meetings of TCG subgroups held via videoconference on Tuesday

All checkpoints in Donbas start operation – local authorities

Ukraine records 10,179 COVID-19 cases per day – updated data

Ukraine registers record number of 10,842 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD