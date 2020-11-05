Facts

14:41 05.11.2020

Adaptive quarantine to be basis for further anti-epidemiological measures - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the Ministry of Health is working on different scenarios for extending adaptive quarantine in context of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, scenarios for further anti-epidemiological measures will be presented in the near future.

"Today, the Ministry of Health is working on different scenarios for extending the adaptive quarantine. I will not make announcements, because in fact, different options are being worked out. Yesterday there were conversations with French and German epidemiologists. We are looking and searching for best practices," Shmyhal told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to the prime minister, most likely, the basis for further anti-epidemiological measures will be adaptive quarantine, the authorities will present the scenario in the near future at a government meeting.

"The Ukrainian economy should not suffer from a total lockdown. Our adaptive local quarantine justifies itself very well," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #covid_19 #shmyhal
Interfax-Ukraine
