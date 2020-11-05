Facts

12:30 05.11.2020

Rada passes Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2020-2024 at first reading

1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada passed at first reading the Anti-Corruption Strategy for the next five years.

Some 320 MPs voted in the first reading for the corresponding government bill No. 4135 On the foundations of state anti-corruption policy for 2020-2024.

The bill proposes to approve the Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2020-2024, which consists of four sections, the first of which is devoted to the concept of forming an anti-corruption policy in Ukraine in the next five years. The remaining sections of the document describe specific problems and expectations of strategic results to be achieved to address them.

As reported in the explanatory note, the Anti-Corruption Strategy is based on the combination of two approaches: further improvement of the overall system for preventing and combating corruption and minimizing corruption in the most priority areas in terms of overcoming corruption, including through the most successful sectoral reforms.

Tags: #rada #corruption
