Facts

12:49 03.11.2020

Ukraine close to catastrophe due to growing number of coronavirus cases - Stepanov

2 min read
Ukraine close to catastrophe due to growing number of coronavirus cases - Stepanov

Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov declares critical situation in the country in connection with the increase in number of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) cases and says that an easy scenario for the passage of the second wave of morbidity is no longer possible.

"We have reached the point of no return and are close to disaster. The situation is critical not only in Ukraine, but throughout the world [...] Hard times are ahead [...] The situation is rapidly turning from complex to catastrophic. The epidemic is developing at a hurricane rate all over the world. We need to prepare for the inevitable: it is impossible to easily pass the second wave. Therefore, our efforts are aimed at surviving these challenges with minimal costs," Stepanov said, speaking at a meeting of the Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday.

He spoke about the measures taken by the department in this regard, but said that "no matter how fast we add beds, the coronavirus is spreading much faster," and this situation is the same all over the world.

"But no matter how we try to increase the number of beds, there is still a limit, and if the occupancy reaches 100%, we will have to apply the activation of triage protocols with the priority of providing medical care to patients with a high chance of survival. This will mean that our medical situation could not stand it, in fact it would be a disaster," the minister said.

In addition, according to Stepanov, if there are not enough doctors, "the number of beds will no longer matter." "We are working to engage doctors of other specialties, as well as interns and students of medical schools for the treatment of COVID-19 patients," said the head of the department.

"There is no one single individual responsible for the fight against COVID-19, no one in the world is able to independently solve the problem of coronavirus. Moreover, no one will solve this problem for anyone. It will not be possible to slip through. The time has come for everyone to take personal responsibility," Stepanov said.

Tags: #covid_19 #stepanov #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:10 03.11.2020
Ukraine breaks record of COVID-19 infected per day, 8,889 people fall ill, 157 patients die – Health ministry

Ukraine breaks record of COVID-19 infected per day, 8,889 people fall ill, 157 patients die – Health ministry

09:22 02.11.2020
Number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 400,000 in Ukraine since beginning of pandemic, 6,754 new cases per day – NSDC

Number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 400,000 in Ukraine since beginning of pandemic, 6,754 new cases per day – NSDC

09:09 29.10.2020
Ukraine registers 7,342 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,990 recovered, 113 died – NSDC

Ukraine registers 7,342 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,990 recovered, 113 died – NSDC

16:05 27.10.2020
New quarantine restrictions to be considered with 15,000 COVID-19 cases per day - Liashko

New quarantine restrictions to be considered with 15,000 COVID-19 cases per day - Liashko

10:36 27.10.2020
Ukraine registers 6,677 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,799 recovered, 126 died – NSDC

Ukraine registers 6,677 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,799 recovered, 126 died – NSDC

17:13 22.10.2020
State to finance clinical trials, production of Ukrainian vaccine against COVID-19

State to finance clinical trials, production of Ukrainian vaccine against COVID-19

14:04 22.10.2020
Zelensky says Ukraine has no plans to impose tough lockdown, notes uniqueness of COVID-19 vaccine being developed in country

Zelensky says Ukraine has no plans to impose tough lockdown, notes uniqueness of COVID-19 vaccine being developed in country

10:33 22.10.2020
Ukraine records 7,053 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,679 recovered, 116 died – NSDC

Ukraine records 7,053 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,679 recovered, 116 died – NSDC

09:29 20.10.2020
Record of daily mortality and recovery from COVID-19 beaten in Ukraine, 5,469 people fall ill per day - NSDC

Record of daily mortality and recovery from COVID-19 beaten in Ukraine, 5,469 people fall ill per day - NSDC

15:03 19.10.2020
Zelensky: We must be sure we have enough oxygen-supplied beds in hospitals if COVID-19 cases increase

Zelensky: We must be sure we have enough oxygen-supplied beds in hospitals if COVID-19 cases increase

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine does not support war, unlike another well-known country – Zelensky responses to Andreasyan's accusations

Restoring confidence in judicial system, particularly, in Constitutional Court, is common goal –Venice Commission head in conversation with Zelensky

Rostov-on-Don Court sentences three residents of Crimea from 12 to 17 years in strict regime colony in Hizb ut-Tahrir case

Constitutional Court head calls on president, law enforcers to prevent illegal resolution of situation

Competition agency fines Novo Nordisk, its distributor UAH 188 mln for price of insulin

LATEST

Ukraine does not support war, unlike another well-known country – Zelensky responses to Andreasyan's accusations

Restoring confidence in judicial system, particularly, in Constitutional Court, is common goal –Venice Commission head in conversation with Zelensky

Rostov-on-Don Court sentences three residents of Crimea from 12 to 17 years in strict regime colony in Hizb ut-Tahrir case

Constitutional Court head calls on president, law enforcers to prevent illegal resolution of situation

Competition agency fines Novo Nordisk, its distributor UAH 188 mln for price of insulin

Ukraine's Constitutional Court does not rule on national language law

Kyiv protests against illegal sentences of three Ukrainian citizens by Russian court

Zelensky asks ICRC President for assistance in obtaining lists of people for 'all for all' exchange

Rada registers bill to increase quorum in Constitutional Court from 12 to 17 people

Responsibility for shooting down MH17 is inevitable - Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD