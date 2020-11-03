Ukraine close to catastrophe due to growing number of coronavirus cases - Stepanov

Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov declares critical situation in the country in connection with the increase in number of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) cases and says that an easy scenario for the passage of the second wave of morbidity is no longer possible.

"We have reached the point of no return and are close to disaster. The situation is critical not only in Ukraine, but throughout the world [...] Hard times are ahead [...] The situation is rapidly turning from complex to catastrophic. The epidemic is developing at a hurricane rate all over the world. We need to prepare for the inevitable: it is impossible to easily pass the second wave. Therefore, our efforts are aimed at surviving these challenges with minimal costs," Stepanov said, speaking at a meeting of the Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday.

He spoke about the measures taken by the department in this regard, but said that "no matter how fast we add beds, the coronavirus is spreading much faster," and this situation is the same all over the world.

"But no matter how we try to increase the number of beds, there is still a limit, and if the occupancy reaches 100%, we will have to apply the activation of triage protocols with the priority of providing medical care to patients with a high chance of survival. This will mean that our medical situation could not stand it, in fact it would be a disaster," the minister said.

In addition, according to Stepanov, if there are not enough doctors, "the number of beds will no longer matter." "We are working to engage doctors of other specialties, as well as interns and students of medical schools for the treatment of COVID-19 patients," said the head of the department.

"There is no one single individual responsible for the fight against COVID-19, no one in the world is able to independently solve the problem of coronavirus. Moreover, no one will solve this problem for anyone. It will not be possible to slip through. The time has come for everyone to take personal responsibility," Stepanov said.