Constitutional Court's head does not appear for questioning on Monday – SBI

Head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky did not appear for questioning at the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), the bureau told Interfax-Ukraine.

"He was supposed to come at 09:30, but did not appear," the bureau's press service said.

As reported, the State Bureau of Investigations summoned the head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine for questioning on November 2. According to the SBI press service, the head of the Constitutional Court is being investigated for participation in a criminal organization, crimes committed in its composition, as well as in taking measures to conceal crimes.

The SBI said that during the pretrial investigation, the influence of a criminal organization on the activities of economic courts is being investigated, they make unjust decisions in the interests of close persons for the illegal alienation of property assets.

Tupytsky said that he would not appear for questioning at the State Bureau of Investigations pursuant to summons he received.