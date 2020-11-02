Facts

11:36 02.11.2020

Constitutional Court's head does not appear for questioning on Monday – SBI

1 min read
Constitutional Court's head does not appear for questioning on Monday – SBI

Head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky did not appear for questioning at the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), the bureau told Interfax-Ukraine.

"He was supposed to come at 09:30, but did not appear," the bureau's press service said.

As reported, the State Bureau of Investigations summoned the head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine for questioning on November 2. According to the SBI press service, the head of the Constitutional Court is being investigated for participation in a criminal organization, crimes committed in its composition, as well as in taking measures to conceal crimes.

The SBI said that during the pretrial investigation, the influence of a criminal organization on the activities of economic courts is being investigated, they make unjust decisions in the interests of close persons for the illegal alienation of property assets.

Tupytsky said that he would not appear for questioning at the State Bureau of Investigations pursuant to summons he received.

Tags: #constitutional_court #sbi
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:56 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court hardly considered constitutional provisions on invariability of Euro-Atlantic course - German Ambassador

Constitutional Court hardly considered constitutional provisions on invariability of Euro-Atlantic course - German Ambassador

18:18 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court fails to rule on interpretation of provisions of Constitution regarding land, discussion to continue at next session – source

Constitutional Court fails to rule on interpretation of provisions of Constitution regarding land, discussion to continue at next session – source

16:33 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court denies information regarding abolition of law on Ukrainian language

Constitutional Court denies information regarding abolition of law on Ukrainian language

15:17 02.11.2020
NACP stops checks at Ukravtodor, Energoatom, ARMA, Secretariat of Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights

NACP stops checks at Ukravtodor, Energoatom, ARMA, Secretariat of Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights

15:10 02.11.2020
Zelensky urges Servant of People faction to support 'tough' decisions on Constitutional Court

Zelensky urges Servant of People faction to support 'tough' decisions on Constitutional Court

13:39 02.11.2020
SBI seeks intl legal assistance to investigate case against Poroshenko

SBI seeks intl legal assistance to investigate case against Poroshenko

12:24 02.11.2020
CC to consider issue of interpretation of property rights to land, 'decent living conditions,' language law constitutionality, asset forfeiture provisions, guaranteeing deposits of individuals

CC to consider issue of interpretation of property rights to land, 'decent living conditions,' language law constitutionality, asset forfeiture provisions, guaranteeing deposits of individuals

11:00 02.11.2020
Council of Europe warns dismissal of Constitutional Court's judges to violate Constitution – letter to Razumkov

Council of Europe warns dismissal of Constitutional Court's judges to violate Constitution – letter to Razumkov

10:31 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court's incumbent judges have to be replaced by authorized independent lawyers – Zelensky

Constitutional Court's incumbent judges have to be replaced by authorized independent lawyers – Zelensky

09:36 02.11.2020
Servant of the People party considers voting for draft law on constitutional judiciary introduced by Zelensky as uncontested way out of crisis provoked by Constitutional Court – statement

Servant of the People party considers voting for draft law on constitutional judiciary introduced by Zelensky as uncontested way out of crisis provoked by Constitutional Court – statement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court hardly considered constitutional provisions on invariability of Euro-Atlantic course - German Ambassador

Ways to settle situation in Donbas, which do not put Russia in uncomfortable position, can yield results - Kravchuk

Constitutional Court fails to rule on interpretation of provisions of Constitution regarding land, discussion to continue at next session – source

Constitutional Court denies information regarding abolition of law on Ukrainian language

NACP stops checks at Ukravtodor, Energoatom, ARMA, Secretariat of Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights

LATEST

Ways to settle situation in Donbas, which do not put Russia in uncomfortable position, can yield results - Kravchuk

Political prisoner Shumkov tortured in Russian colony – Denisova

British Ambassador to Ukraine calls for unification of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future supporters

Number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 400,000 in Ukraine since beginning of pandemic, 6,754 new cases per day – NSDC

Hospital bed occupancy with COVID-19 patients exceeds 67% in Ukraine – Health Ministry

Constitutional Court lays down mechanisms for declaring unconstitutional all possible decisions on return of provisions of anti-corruption legislation – Venislavsky

Ukraine again hits all-time high record of COVID-10 cases (8,752), 3,902 recoveries over past day

Yermak believes there is external interference in Constitutional Court's events – G7 Ambassadors' meeting

Number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ukraine doubled in month

In Kyiv on Khreschatyk, car drives into public transport stop, two people killed – police

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD