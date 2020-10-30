Facts

10:01 30.10.2020

Ukrainian delegation in TCG initiates urgent meeting of security subgroup in connection with shelling attacks, death of two Ukrainian military

The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas is initiating an emergency meeting of the security subgroup due to the violation of the ceasefire and the subsequent death of Ukrainian servicemen on Friday night, spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation Oleksiy Arestovych said.

"At 0:28 today, on October 30, the enemy fired from the direction of Pikuza towards Vodiane, using AGS and grenade launchers. As a result of the shelling attacks, two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed ... The Ukrainian delegation is initiating an emergency meeting of the security subgroup in the TCG," Arestovych wrote on Facebook on Friday morning.

He also said that the violation of the ceasefire regime was stopped using a coordination mechanism.

As reported, over the past day, Russian mercenaries in Donbas have violated the ceasefire regime five times, two Ukrainian servicemen have been killed, another two have been injured. In particular, according to the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation, since Friday midnight, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have violated the ceasefire regime twice.

