13:48 29.10.2020

Zelensky's poll aimed at mobilizing Servant of People voters, president does not seek to keep promises – experts

Experts believe that the national poll from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which was conducted on the day of local elections, October 25, was done primarily to mobilize voters of the Servant of the People party in these elections, at the same time, according to experts, the head of state will not strive to fulfill his promises.

This is evidenced by the results of the expert poll "Political Quarter: Autumn 2020," released on Thursday by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation from October 18 to October 23 (a total of 68 experts were interviewed).

The absolute majority of respondents (83.8%, or 58 people) believe that Zelensky's poll was done mainly for the sake of mobilizing Servant of the People voters in local elections. The majority of experts (70.6%, or 49 people) are not inclined to think that in this way the president is trying to fulfill his promises.

Regarding the assumptions that the poll was "an attempt to divert public attention," "testing opinions before a real referendum" or "an attempt to substantiate questionable decisions," the experts did not have unanimous opinion.

Analyzing the consequences of the events of the third quarter of 2020, experts said that the results of local elections and the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease will have a significant impact on the political situation in Ukraine over 2021.

