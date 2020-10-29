Facts

13:39 29.10.2020

Ukraine is ready to move on in relations with Hungary, but on basis of mutual respect - Kuleba

Ukraine is ready to move on in relations with Hungary and solve existing problems, but solely on the basis of the principle of mutual respect, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"I remain deeply convinced that the best result in relations between Ukraine and Hungary should not be a victory for one of the parties, but a productive draw, approximately the same as that which Ferencváros and Dynamo Kyiv received yesterday when playing football, that is to have bright diplomatic game, it led to a result when each side, having scored a pair of goals to each other, remained in balance, and the result of the game would allow to move on. Despite this glaring case, diplomacy is a long game, and we are ready to move on in relations with Hungary, in solving the problems that exist, but solely on the basis of the principle of mutual respect and with full respect for the national interests of the country," he said at an online briefing on Thursday.

Kuleba said that earlier there were normal positive dynamics in relations between Ukraine and Hungary.

"But then we went into the process of local elections, and, unfortunately, our Hungarian colleagues decided to campaign a little for the Hungarian party in Zakarpattia in these elections. In accordance with the legislation of Ukraine, such campaigning is strictly prohibited, without any exceptions. When we discovered the facts of such campaigning, we warned our Hungarian colleagues several times to refrain from such steps in the future, unfortunately, they did not hear us," he said.

The head of the Foreign Ministry reported that the quintessence of this process was the day of voting, when certain Hungarian high-ranking officials resorted to direct campaigning and violated Ukrainian legislation.

"I believe that every country should respect itself, and of course, this is my position as foreign minister, that no matter how good relations are with any state in the world, but if this state demonstrates disregard for your laws, national interests, you must answer, as we did, strict, principled, and it would be so with any other state, it's not a question of Hungary, because we must strictly defend our national interests and our sovereignty," Kuleba said.

As reported, Ukraine has banned entry to two high-ranking officials from Hungary because of campaigning in Zakarpattia region during the electoral process in local elections held in the country.

