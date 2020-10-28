Facts

09:29 28.10.2020

E-declaration system, responsibility for inaccurate data to be preserved in Ukraine – President's Office on Constitutional Court's decision

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will definitely use his right to legislative initiative in order to restore the permanent and most effective operation of the electronic declaration system and the inevitability of responsibility for deliberate violation of these rules, the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

"Ukrainian officials and deputies will continue declaring their property and income, and anti-corruption bodies will have the necessary powers to check them and bring violators to justice. The law is one for all in Ukraine. Even for those political forces and figures who want to undermine the electronic declaration system," a statement posted on the website of the President's Office reads in connection with the decision of the Constitutional Court on the system of declaring income and property of officials and deputies.

Tags: #zelensky #ukraine #declaration
