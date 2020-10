The voter turnout at the local elections held in Ukraine on Sunday as of 20:00 stood at 35.94%, according to the OPORA civil network.

"The voter turnout at the local elections in 2020 was 35.94%. In 2015, when the local authorities were elected, the turnout was higher and stood at 46.5%. And at the elections of people's deputies last year 49.3% of the electorate voted," it said on Facebook.