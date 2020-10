Some 13.5% of voters voted in local elections in Ukraine as of 12:00 on Sunday, according to the OPORA civil network.

"Speaking about voter turnout on the basis of a statistically representative number of polling stations in Ukraine where the OPORA civic network is monitoring, then according to our data, as of 12:00 on Sunday, voter turnout is 13.5% with a sampling error of 1.25%," said OPORA analyst Olekasndr Kliuzhev at a briefing.