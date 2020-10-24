It is too early to talk about specific plan for return of Crimea, but Ukraine returns this issue to agenda - Reznikov

KYIV. Oct 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) –Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov says that it is too early to talk about a specific plan for the return of Crimea to Ukraine, but an important step has been taken that this issue is returning to Ukraine's agenda, was not discussed anywhere.

"I would like to emphasize that today the issue of Crimea is being returned to the agenda. I want to remind us all that since 2014, when the occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol took place, and please do not call it an annexation, unfortunately, even in the Normandy format, and accordingly, which was recorded in the political and diplomatic agreements called the Minsk Agreements, Crimea was not and is not being discussed today," he said on the air of Savik Shuster's Freedom of Speech program on Friday, October 23.

Reznikov says that returning today to the issue of Crimea, and including it on the political agenda, when it is expressed by representatives of the political power of Ukraine, is already a step forward.

"Today it sounds officially, not only from the president, from representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from the NSDC secretary that we are talking about the creation of the Crimean Platform, with the involvement of not only our friends in the Normandy format - Germany and France, but also other countries," he said.

In his opinion, it is a little premature to talk today about a specific plan for the return of Crimea without having an accurate understanding from Ukraine's partners on this issue. "But we are talking about the fact that today we begin to speak about Crimea from the mouth of public authorities," Reznikov said.