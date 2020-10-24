In Ukraine, beds for patients with COVID-19 are occupied by 61% - Health Ministry

In Ukraine today, 61% of the beds allocated for the treatment of patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) are already occupied, said the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov.

"In Ukraine, the hospitalization rate of patients with COVID-19 remains high. As of today, 61% of beds allocated for the treatment of patients with coronavirus disease are already occupied. Both patients with a confirmed diagnosis and suspicion are taken into account," Stepanov said at a briefing on Saturday.

He also said that over the past day, a record number of PCR tests were done - more than 40,000 studies. According to the minister, in November this figure will be 50,000 tests per day.

In total, 67,573 tests were carried out per day, in particular 41,430 studies by PCR method, and 26,143 by ELISA.

The largest number of new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyiv (560 cases), in Kharkiv (520), Zhytomyr (484), Lviv (469) and Khmelnytsky (450) regions.

As reported, in Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, October 24, 7,014 new cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded, 2,177 people recovered, 125 patients died, according to data on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System.