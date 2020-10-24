Facts

12:51 24.10.2020

In Ukraine, beds for patients with COVID-19 are occupied by 61% - Health Ministry

1 min read
In Ukraine, beds for patients with COVID-19 are occupied by 61% - Health Ministry

In Ukraine today, 61% of the beds allocated for the treatment of patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) are already occupied, said the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov.

"In Ukraine, the hospitalization rate of patients with COVID-19 remains high. As of today, 61% of beds allocated for the treatment of patients with coronavirus disease are already occupied. Both patients with a confirmed diagnosis and suspicion are taken into account," Stepanov said at a briefing on Saturday.

He also said that over the past day, a record number of PCR tests were done - more than 40,000 studies. According to the minister, in November this figure will be 50,000 tests per day.

In total, 67,573 tests were carried out per day, in particular 41,430 studies by PCR method, and 26,143 by ELISA.

The largest number of new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyiv (560 cases), in Kharkiv (520), Zhytomyr (484), Lviv (469) and Khmelnytsky (450) regions.

As reported, in Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, October 24, 7,014 new cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded, 2,177 people recovered, 125 patients died, according to data on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:34 23.10.2020
Ukraine's premier supports memo with IFIs on stock market development, worsens terms assessment from year to three

Ukraine's premier supports memo with IFIs on stock market development, worsens terms assessment from year to three

11:40 23.10.2020
New epidemic zoning from Oct 26: Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv in 'red' zone

New epidemic zoning from Oct 26: Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv in 'red' zone

10:26 23.10.2020
Ukraine has record number of new COVID-19 cases per day - 7,517, some 2,680 recovered, 121 patients died

Ukraine has record number of new COVID-19 cases per day - 7,517, some 2,680 recovered, 121 patients died

18:11 22.10.2020
Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

17:13 22.10.2020
State to finance clinical trials, production of Ukrainian vaccine against COVID-19

State to finance clinical trials, production of Ukrainian vaccine against COVID-19

16:09 22.10.2020
First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

15:12 22.10.2020
Ukraine, the Netherlands intend to cooperate in development of electric transport

Ukraine, the Netherlands intend to cooperate in development of electric transport

11:25 22.10.2020
Dozens of Belarusian IT companies moved to Ukraine under IT Relocate project – ministry

Dozens of Belarusian IT companies moved to Ukraine under IT Relocate project – ministry

10:33 22.10.2020
Ukraine records 7,053 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,679 recovered, 116 died – NSDC

Ukraine records 7,053 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,679 recovered, 116 died – NSDC

17:10 21.10.2020
Postponing second round of local elections would leave cities in limbo – CVU

Postponing second round of local elections would leave cities in limbo – CVU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU detains members of organization funded by MPs to participate in raider seizures, protest actions

State Customs Service to receive chief in coming days – Finance minister

New epidemic zoning from Oct 26: Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv in 'red' zone

Ukraine has record number of new COVID-19 cases per day - 7,517, some 2,680 recovered, 121 patients died

FTA in Donbas is important element for ending the war – Zelensky

LATEST

Ukrainian-British exercises 'Warrior Watcher-2020' being held in Mykolaiv

Russia records 16,521 COVID-19 cases, 296 deaths over past 24 hours - coronavirus response HQ

Arakhamia finds parcel under wheel of his car, police work on spot

Cinemas allowed to work in "red" quarantine zone - Ministry of Culture

Bribery of voters revealed In Boryspil, citizens were offered UAH 500 for 'vote' - police

In Kryvyi Rih, unknown persons block office of mayoral candidates

Governing bodies, subdivisions of State Emergency Service transferred to enhanced mode of service

It is too early to talk about specific plan for return of Crimea, but Ukraine returns this issue to agenda - Reznikov

Cultural figures, scientists, media and MPs call on Cabinet, parliament to return funding for Archive of National Memory

SBU detains members of organization funded by MPs to participate in raider seizures, protest actions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD