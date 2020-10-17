Facts

13:13 17.10.2020

JFO HQ reports three ceasefire violations by Russian mercenaries in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports three ceasefire violations by Russian mercenaries in Donbas in past 24 hours

Over the past day, Russian mercenaries in Donbas violated the ceasefire three times, Ukrainian servicemen were not injured, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"In the past day, October 16, the Russian Federation's armed formations violated the ceasefire three times. In particular, enemy troops fired an under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms twice near the villages of Vodiane at midday. In the evening, they used a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher adapted for the use of POM-2 mine shells. In addition, enemy troops engaged Ukrainian positions near the town of Maryinka, using a tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun and small arms. The Joint Forces did not return fire. No casualties were reported among Ukrainian defenders," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Tags: #donbas #russia #jfo
Interfax-Ukraine
