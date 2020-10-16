Zelensky believes Turkey's explored new gas reserves in Black Sea to change balance of power in region

New large reserves of natural gas found by Turkey in the Black Sea will significantly change the balance of power in the Black Sea region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I would like to congratulate the Turkish people on the confirmation of large natural gas reserves in the Black Sea. The development of the gas field will significantly change the balance of power in the region, in favor of the Republic of Turkey and your friends," Zelensky said in an interview with the Demirören Turkish news agency.

On October 14, the Anadolu agency said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 17, during his visit to the Fatih drilling vessel in the Black Sea, will announce new data on the volume of the gas field.

In August, the vessel has already explored gas reserves in the Black Sea area, the approximate volume of which is estimated at 320 billion cubic meters.