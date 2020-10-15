Facts

12:42 15.10.2020

Holidays in Kyiv schools to start on Oct 21 – Klitschko

1 min read
Holidays in Kyiv schools to start on Oct 21 – Klitschko

In Kyiv, school holidays will start on October 21, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"As for the educational process in the capital, Kyiv schoolchildren will go on vacation from October 21," Klitschko said during an online press conference on Thursday.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine recommended that institutions of general secondary education establish holidays from October 15 to October 30, with a further transition to distance and blended education, taking into account the epidemiological situation.

In the administrative and territorial units in which the "red" level of epidemic danger is established, it is prohibited for students for education to attend educational institutions, except for students (pupils) of special schools, educational and rehabilitation centers, provided that they comply with the relevant sanitary and anti-epidemic measures and the implementation of mandatory daily control health status of students.

This exception was made due to the fact that the occupancy of classes in special institutions of general secondary education, health resort schools and boarding schools is from 6 to 12 people, the average occupancy of preschool institutions is 115 people, which makes it possible to provide all the necessary sanitary and anti-epidemic measures.

Tags: #school #klitschko #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:03 09.10.2020
Kyiv registers record number of 567 COVID-19 cases per day, ten patients die – Klitschko

Kyiv registers record number of 567 COVID-19 cases per day, ten patients die – Klitschko

12:18 09.10.2020
Over 1,600 candidates run for deputies in Kyiv City Council

Over 1,600 candidates run for deputies in Kyiv City Council

17:40 03.10.2020
Football matches allowed in Kyiv with partial involvement of fans

Football matches allowed in Kyiv with partial involvement of fans

14:40 02.10.2020
New law on capital not to be passed before local elections – Vereshchuk

New law on capital not to be passed before local elections – Vereshchuk

18:03 30.09.2020
U.S. Embassy's employee beaten, killed in Kyiv – police

U.S. Embassy's employee beaten, killed in Kyiv – police

12:25 21.09.2020
Korniyenko: We're working to start considering draft law 'On the Capital' before elections

Korniyenko: We're working to start considering draft law 'On the Capital' before elections

12:03 21.09.2020
Servant of the People plans to take first place in elections in Kyiv on party lists – Korniyenko

Servant of the People plans to take first place in elections in Kyiv on party lists – Korniyenko

18:25 17.09.2020
Police confirm explosion in restaurant in Kyiv downtown, two people injured

Police confirm explosion in restaurant in Kyiv downtown, two people injured

13:20 16.09.2020
European Solidarity to support incumbent Kyiv mayor Klitschko in mayoral elections - Chairman of city party's organization Prokopiv

European Solidarity to support incumbent Kyiv mayor Klitschko in mayoral elections - Chairman of city party's organization Prokopiv

16:57 11.09.2020
Planned hospitalizations in Kyiv to be banned from Monday, due to entry into 'orange' zone

Planned hospitalizations in Kyiv to be banned from Monday, due to entry into 'orange' zone

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on Friday – President's Office

Zelensky signs decree on transfer of farmland from state to municipal property

Creation of free economic area in Donbas to allow Ukraine to provide opportunity to 'root truly effective reintegration model' – President's Office

Zelensky to address Rada with annual statement on Oct 20

Ukraine records 5,062 COVID-19 cases per day, 951 recovered, 73 died

LATEST

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on Friday – President's Office

Zelensky signs decree on transfer of farmland from state to municipal property

Creation of free economic area in Donbas to allow Ukraine to provide opportunity to 'root truly effective reintegration model' – President's Office

Zelensky to address Rada with annual statement on Oct 20

Ukraine records 5,062 COVID-19 cases per day, 951 recovered, 73 died

Participants of march in honor of Defenders of Ukraine Day come to President's Office, voicing their demands to authorities

Cabinet releases decree on extension, introduction of new lockdown restrictions

ATO/JFO veteran Mykytenko, who set himself on fire on Kyiv's Maidan, died

Zelensky offers Ukrainians to answer question on Oct 25 whether it is necessary to impose life imprisonment for especially high-level corruption

Crimea issue should not be forgotten, Ukraine is trying to intensify work on its solution – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD