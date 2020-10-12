Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times in Donbas - JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas have opened fire on Ukrainian positions four times, the Ukrainian military was not injured, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Over the past day, on October 11, in the areas of responsibility of our units, four violations of the ceasefire regime by Russia-occupation forces were recorded. There are no combat losses or injuries among Ukrainian servicemen," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Monday.