18:40 07.10.2020

Russian-occupation forces open fire near Vodiane, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces once violated the ceasefire in Donbas on Wednesday, October 7, from the beginning of the day to 17:30, according to the Joint Force Operation (JFO) Facebook page.

"There are no combat losses or injuries among our military. Enemy shots did not pose a threat to the life and health of the Ukrainian servicemen, so they did not open fire," the JFO said.

The shelling was noted near the village of Vodianoe, Novoazovsky district of Donetsk region, with their small arms.

In turn, the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, eliminate three contained wildfires near the village of Bolotiane, Stanychno-Luhansky district, the village of Katerynivka, Popasniansky district, and the town of Popasna, Luhansk region. From the Armed Forces of Ukraine, some 130 people and five units of special equipment were involved in extinguishing wildfires.

In the areas along the demarcation line of the sides, engineers of the State Emergency Service have cleared almost eight hectares of territory and handed over 41 explosive devices for destruction.

Joint Forces rescuers are also working to restore damaged houses and infrastructure. During the day, they repaired two houses, work continues at seven more facilities.

