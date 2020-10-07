Borrell: EU doesn't give money unconditionally, its aid to Ukraine connected with reforms

The European Union is not a bank and does not give money without any conditions, and the EU's assistance to Ukraine is associated with the implementation of reforms, said Vice-President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"The help that the European Union is providing to Ukraine is not unconditional. We are not an NGO. We are not acting by just sharing. We are acting because it is in our own interests to help Ukraine to develop, and this is to be free, prosperous, and secure country. This is the purpose of our help. It is conditional to reforms. It is conditional to get some objective that we share," Borrell said at a press conference following the 22nd Ukraine-EU summit in Brussels on Tuesday.

At the same time, he noted that his words from an article on the results of a recent visit to Kyiv that Ukraine should not perceive the EU as a cash machine are "the words out of context."

Borrell added that when it comes to domestic transfers, the EU also imposes requirements on its own members to fulfill their obligations within the EU.

"This is what I wanted to say that this help is in our own interest and is part of a process of reform which is the condition for this help," he stressed.