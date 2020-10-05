Ministry of Digital Transformation mulling transition of Diia 2.0 app to Azure services from Microsoft

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is studying the possibility of switching the Diia 2.0 application to Azure services from Microsoft.

"Now we are considering the possibility of switching Diia 2.0 services to cloud services from Microsoft," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said during a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, Microsoft may become the first large-scale project that will help Ukraine realize the possibility of storing government data inside the country.

"Today, for the first time in the history of Ukraine, the country begins business relations with a company with a capitalization of over $1 trillion... Potentially, interaction with Microsoft is a digital leap for Ukraine," Fedorov said.