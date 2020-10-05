Facts

09:45 05.10.2020

Ukraine registers 3,774 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Ukraine registered 3,774 new coronavirus cases, 1,145 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

Ukraine reported 4,140 new coronavirus cases on October 4 and the all-time high of 4,661 on October 3.

As of Monday morning, the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine reached 230,236, including 4,430 deaths and 101,252 recoveries.

The number of active cases currently stands at 124,554, which is 2,596 more than the day before.

In addition, Ukraine detected 3,604 suspected coronavirus cases over the past day.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
