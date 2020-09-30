Facts

11:51 30.09.2020

Information about failure of left engine of plane crashed near Kharkiv false – SBI

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) declares that the information about the engine failure of the plane that crashed near Kharkiv is false.

"There was information regarding the pressure drop of the torque indicator. And the information that the engine has failed is not true at all," Maksym Borchakovsky, the head of the State Investigation Department of the SBI, told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

At the same time, he stressed that all these circumstances are established during the technical investigation, which is being carried out by the main inspection of the Ministry of Defense.

Tags: #an_26 #crash #kharkiv #sbi
