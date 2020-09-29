Rada Health Committee recommends developing package of services for veterans' rehabilitation
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Public Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance at a meeting on Monday, September 28, recommended the National Health Service (NHSU) to develop and approve a package of services for veterans who are undergoing rehabilitation and.
The committee also recommended that the Ministry of Health, the NHSU and the Ministry of Veterans conduct an audit of hospitals for veterans.