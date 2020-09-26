Facts

15:58 26.09.2020

'Black boxes' placed in plane's tail, but no access available so far - govt commission head

The location of the flight recorders of the An-26 aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which crashed in the evening of September 25 in Kharkiv region, has already been established, but there is still no access to them.

"The black boxes are in the rear of the aircraft, so far there is no access to them until work with the bodies of the dead is completed. As soon as the work with the bodies of the dead is completed, representatives of the State Emergency Service will be able to reach the black boxes, that is, flight recorders, and depending on their condition, then we will be able to receive data," said head of the government investigative commission, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleh Urusky at an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Saturday.

