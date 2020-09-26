Facts

12:17 26.09.2020

Zelensky declares Sept 26 day of mourning because of military aircraft crash in Kharkiv region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed decree No. 410/2020 declaring September 26 the day of mourning in Ukraine.

"In connection with the tragedy that occurred as a result of the crash of the An-26 military aircraft during scheduled training flights on September 25, 2020 near the town of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, and led to the death of servicemen of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to commemorate the victims, I decide: to announce September 26, 2020 the day of mourning in Ukraine," the text of the document published on the president's website reads.

