Facts

13:41 25.09.2020

Bail posted for MP Yurchenko - HACC

MP Oleksandr Yurchenko, suspected of bribery, who was taken into custody with an alternative bail of UAH 3 million, was paid for the required amount, the High Anti-Corruption Court reported.

"Yesterday the bail was posted in full," Olesia Chemerys, head of the HACC press service, told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday morning.

She added that Yurchenko was issued a certificate of bail, which is the basis for leaving the pretrial detention center.

The NABU reported that as part of the investigation, evidence was collected to report suspicion to the MP of committing crimes under Article 368 of the Criminal Code and part 4 of Article 27, part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On September 15, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, speaking in parliament, said that there is no reason to announce suspicion to MP Oleksandr Yurchenko.

On the same day, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested the assistant to the deputy with an alternative bail of UAH one million. The NABU also published videos confirming their position regarding the case of the MP Yurchenko.

On September 17, Venediktova signed Yurchenko's suspicion.

On September 18, HACC postponed until September 21 the meeting on the election of a restraint measure for Yurchenko due to his failure to appear at the meeting due to alleged contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19.

On September 21, The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has imposed a pretrial restraint on MP Oleksandr Yurchenko in form of detention with an alternative to bail of UAH 3 million.

In the case of a bailment, Yurchenko will be assigned the following obligations: wear an electronic means of control, arrive at the detective's first call, notify about a change in place of residence and work, submit documents for travel abroad.

Tags: #hacc #yurchenko
Завантаження...
