13:51 23.09.2020

Wizz Air resumes flights between Ukraine and Slovakia from Oct 2

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will resume flights from Kyiv and Lviv to Bratislava (Slovakia) from October 2.

The cost of tickets starts from UAH 309, the press service of the company reported on Wednesday.

"The restoration of flights depends on the decision of the authorities to leave or remove Slovakia from the list of countries in the 'green' zone. If it is excluded from the list, flights connecting Ukrainian cities with Bratislava will be postponed," the company said.

Tags: #slovakia #wizz_air
