Servant of the People plans to take first place in elections in Kyiv on party lists – Korniyenko

The Servant of the People party plans to take first place in the local elections in Kyiv on party lists, said party chairman Oleksandr Korniyenko.

"We plan to take first place in the elections according to party lists - we have this goal, it has not gone anywhere. We are not afraid of responsibility," said Korniyenko during the city party conference of the Servant of the People on Sunday.