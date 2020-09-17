EU, U.S. announce that further support for Ukraine to depend on transparency of election of SAPO head

The EU and the U.S. jointly stated that further support for Ukraine will depend on the transparency of the election of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"EU, U.S. take note of Ukrainian parliament's decision to appoint members to the commission to choose the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor. The commission needs to embark on a transparent process with candidates' integrity and merits at its core. Our further support will depend upon it," a statement posted by the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and the EU Delegation to Ukraine on Twitter on Thursday says.