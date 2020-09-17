Facts

13:24 17.09.2020

Zelensky says to be no indulgences for corruption, hopes for systemic results, 'incarceration' from NABU, SAPO, PGO already 'today'

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says that there will be no exceptions for corruption in the country, regardless of position or status, and expects from NABU, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) more systematic results of their work and "incarceration."

"It is simple. We just publicly agreed on this, that traditionally corrupt 'if you take office, you can take a little of the state funds into the pocket, it will not become poorer' will no longer exist. Maybe someone did not hear? Every official, minister and deputy must capture a simple truth: if you steal, you go to jail, if you take a bribe, you go to jail. There can be no exceptions to this rule for any person in our state. There are no more 'protection rackets,' disguise, administrative capacity," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Zelensky said that for a very long time, the classical political and business system in Ukraine was created precisely on such cynical exceptions, so that "the right people" could close any cases.

"Many of these 'exceptions' every Ukrainian knows even by their surnames. They have become the political elite in the country over these 28 years. If in 2019 the criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment had not been abolished, in fact, having amnestied thousands of corrupt officials, now it would be possible to organize big talk shows – there would be very respectable speakers who, I have no doubt, would very nicely tell us about how to love the country," he said.

The president said that when he and his team went to the polls, they promised the people that the old corrupt times will end, there will be no exceptions, there are no special ones, no excuses are accepted.

"Did they forget? So fast? Why does someone still think that he personally can try to become an 'exception' to this promise and behave so defiantly? I want all officials, all deputies to take another look at themselves, at they remembered their deeds, it would be very painful for bribery," he said.

Zelensky also expressed the hope that NABU, the SAPO and the PGO will still hear society and work much faster and more effective to expose the activities of all benefit seekers in power.

"Not once a month to demonstrate to us a high-profile case, but systematically, day after day, straining to the maximum extent possible, show the result. Specific. Or not? Do we want a lot? This is not work for the sake of advertising or PR. Not just a video, a scandal and then will be silence. This is about sentences, about the same incarceration, about which people in every city ask us. Therefore – more law enforcement specifics and demonstrative 'incarceration.' Just today. As the time for justice passes very quickly," the president said.

Tags: #zelensky #corruption
