Facts

18:20 16.09.2020

Ukrainian serviceman died due to careless handling of grenade near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

1 min read
Ukrainian serviceman died due to careless handling of grenade near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire in Donbas twice over the past 24 hours, one Ukrainian serviceman died as a result of careless handling of a grenade near the village of Novotoshkivske, according to the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters.

"Since the beginning of this day, on September 16, two violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of our brigades. Thus, near the settlement of Katerynivka, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire, firing an unarmed shot using an under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms," the JFO headquarters said on Facebook on Wednesday.

It is noted that there are no combat losses and injuries among the Ukrainian defenders due to the shots.

However, in the area of the settlement of Novotoshkivske, one Ukrainian serviceman died due to careless handling of a grenade.

"The Command of the Joint Forces expresses its sincere and deep condolences to the family of the deceased," the JFO said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:30 15.09.2020
Colonel, brigade's press secretary wounded due to grenade explosion near Shumy village in Donbas - JFO HQ

Colonel, brigade's press secretary wounded due to grenade explosion near Shumy village in Donbas - JFO HQ

11:16 15.09.2020
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

10:48 14.09.2020
Two ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

13:46 08.09.2020
Two two servicemen in Donetsk region blown up by mine, both hospitalized

Two two servicemen in Donetsk region blown up by mine, both hospitalized

17:14 07.09.2020
Ukraine regards two shelling in Donbas as differing cases with aim of provocation, urges Russia to influence illegal armed formations to keep ceasefire – President's Office

Ukraine regards two shelling in Donbas as differing cases with aim of provocation, urges Russia to influence illegal armed formations to keep ceasefire – President's Office

09:40 07.09.2020
Provocations by illegal armed groups in JFO zone obvious attempts to disrupt ceasefire regime in Donbas – Kuleba

Provocations by illegal armed groups in JFO zone obvious attempts to disrupt ceasefire regime in Donbas – Kuleba

18:10 25.08.2020
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas fired once from automatic grenade launcher over day – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas fired once from automatic grenade launcher over day – JFO HQ

15:12 22.08.2020
Russian-occupation forces fired once using anti-tank grenade launcher near Maryinka – Defense Ministry

Russian-occupation forces fired once using anti-tank grenade launcher near Maryinka – Defense Ministry

17:47 21.08.2020
Russia-occupation fighters do not violate ceasefire in Donbas on Friday

Russia-occupation fighters do not violate ceasefire in Donbas on Friday

18:41 18.08.2020
Russian mercenaries continue observing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Russian mercenaries continue observing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

G7 Ambassadors support IMF waiting on Ukraine's demonstration of political will to protect NBU, anti-corruption agencies

Kravchuk in TCG says adoption of laws, decrees is prerogative of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada

TCG participants state that ceasefire in Donbas observed, discuss preparations for next stage of detainees' mutual release – President's Office

Ukraine registers record number of 3,584 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,589 recovered, 60 died – NSDC

Ukraine in TCG confirms its commitment to ceasefire, notes that violations on contact line should be recorded by OSCE SMM – source

LATEST

G7 Ambassadors support IMF waiting on Ukraine's demonstration of political will to protect NBU, anti-corruption agencies

Kravchuk in TCG says adoption of laws, decrees is prerogative of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada

TCG participants state that ceasefire in Donbas observed, discuss preparations for next stage of detainees' mutual release – President's Office

Ukraine registers record number of 3,584 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,589 recovered, 60 died – NSDC

Ukraine in TCG confirms its commitment to ceasefire, notes that violations on contact line should be recorded by OSCE SMM – source

Kravchuk demands apology from Gryzlov for words about ORDLO as 'their separate territory,' saying it is Ukraine's territory – source

Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

TCG parties note importance of support of Normandy format participants for silence regime and participation of Red Cross mission head in TCG work

Holos registers in Rada decree on creation of TIC for 'Wagner PMC members' - Rakhmanin

Cabinet closes Novi Yarylovychi entry-exit checkpoint on border with Belarus, where Hasidic pilgrims stay

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD