Ukrainian serviceman died due to careless handling of grenade near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire in Donbas twice over the past 24 hours, one Ukrainian serviceman died as a result of careless handling of a grenade near the village of Novotoshkivske, according to the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters.

"Since the beginning of this day, on September 16, two violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of our brigades. Thus, near the settlement of Katerynivka, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire, firing an unarmed shot using an under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms," the JFO headquarters said on Facebook on Wednesday.

It is noted that there are no combat losses and injuries among the Ukrainian defenders due to the shots.

However, in the area of the settlement of Novotoshkivske, one Ukrainian serviceman died due to careless handling of a grenade.

"The Command of the Joint Forces expresses its sincere and deep condolences to the family of the deceased," the JFO said.