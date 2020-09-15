Facts

17:40 15.09.2020

Austria to provide additional EUR 1 mln in humanitarian aid for eastern Ukraine – Kurz

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said that Austria will additionally allocate EUR 1 million in humanitarian aid for the war-torn eastern Ukraine.

He said at a joint briefing in Vienna on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that they are aware that Ukraine continues to be in a difficult situation in the east of the country. Therefore, he said, Austria will not only continue its humanitarian aid, but also expand and increase it. He added that they had already provided a lot of aid to the east of Ukraine, and now they are investing an additional EUR 1 million in the form of humanitarian aid.

