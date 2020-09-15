Explosion occurs on high-pressure gas pipeline near Kyiv

On Tuesday night in the field near Chabany village (Kyiv region), an explosion occurred on a high-pressure gas pipeline that pumps gas to Europe.

"In the area of Chabany village, a gas pipe with a diameter of 1.5 meters, which pumps gas to Europe burst out in the field. All emergency services are on the spot, the power supply was cut off in nearby settlements. Measures are being taken to cut off the gas supply. There is no information about the injured people," the police of Kyiv region told to the agency.

Earlier it was reported that local residents heard a rumble, and then a loud explosion.

The information about the explosion was also confirmed by the ex-minister of infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelian.

"In Vasylkivsky district of Kyiv region, especially in the area of ​​ Ivankovychi, Khotiv, Chabany villages, from 00:20 a very loud low-frequency noise resembling the sound of gas burning in large volumes or the operation of a very powerful diesel generator. The flame is not visible yet," he reported on his Facebook page.

Later Omelian said that the emergency service came to the accident site near Khotiv and at 1:17 the sound stopped.

"The gas emergency service recommend the residents of this area to cut off gas supply to their homes for the period of the accident liquidation," the ex-minister said.