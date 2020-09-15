Facts

09:56 15.09.2020

There are no threats to visa-free travel between Ukraine, EU – Kuleba

There are no threats to the visa-free travel between Ukraine and the EU, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Firstly, I do not see any signs that Ukraine can return, as you said, to the triune brotherhood, sisterhood. This is just a joint effort for all of us to keep Ukraine moving to the EU, NATO. This is absolutely categorical. Secondly, I want to say very clearly that there are no threats to visa-free travel with the EU," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on the air of the Freedom of Speech television program on Monday.

Kuleba said that he did not hear from Ukraine's international partners substantive claims about the destruction of the anti-corruption infrastructure.

"In view of my work, I communicate a lot with our partners, and I do not hear any substantive claims that we have destroyed this very anti-corruption infrastructure. Surely, we talk with our partners, we talk on all issues, and not only about the fight against corruption, but also on reforms in general, but there is no need to speak of some kind of yellow, not to mention the red light that we are exposed to. There is a normal dialogue," the minister said.

Interfax-Ukraine
