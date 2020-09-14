Facts

10:48 14.09.2020

Two ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Over the past day, Russian mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas twice, Ukrainian servicemen were not wounded, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters reported.

"Over the past day, on September 13, two violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded in the area of responsibility of the Skhid operational-tactical group," the JFO's morning report posted on Facebook on Monday reads.

In particular, indirect shots from grenade launchers towards the Ukrainian positions were noted near Pisky and Avdiyivka.

The report says that in response to fire provocations, the Ukrainian defenders did not use weapons. "As a result of the attacks, there are no combat losses or injuries among the personnel of the Joint Forces," the headquarters added.

