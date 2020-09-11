Planned hospitalizations in Kyiv to be banned from Monday, due to entry into 'orange' zone

In Kyiv, due to the entry into the "orange zone" of epidemiological danger, planned hospitalizations in medical institutions will be banned for 14 days from Monday.

This is provided by the restrictions for the administrative and territorial units that entered the "orange" zone.

The Health Department of Kyiv City State Administration told Interfax-Ukraine that the department will submit relevant letters to medical institutions.

"Today this issue will be announced by the director of the department at an online meeting with the leadership of hospitals," the health department said.

As reported, due to the increase in the number of patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Kyiv entered the "orange" zone of epidemiological danger, therefore, a number of restrictions will again be introduced in the Ukrainian capital from September 14.