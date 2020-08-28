Facts

14:36 28.08.2020

Merkel says it's wrong to link Nord Stream 2 to Navalny situation

The Nord Stream 2 project should not be linked to the situation surrounding Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, and the gas pipeline's construction should be completed, German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"I believe that these issues should be viewed separately. I also think that the construction of Nord Stream should be finished. This is a project carried out by economic actors from Russia and Europe. [...] I believe it would be unreasonable to link this economic initiative to the Navalny situation," Merkel said at an annual summer conference on Friday.

She reiterated the official stance of the German government, according to which, Berlin views the U.S. sanctions against the gas pipeline as "extraterritorial" and rejects them.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #navalny #merkel
