Ukrainian MFA considers any external interference into situation in Belarus unacceptable, in particular by Russia – Kuleba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers any external interference in the situation in Belarus unacceptable, first of all, it is about the intervention of the Russian Federation, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"I want to emphasize that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers unacceptable any external interference in the situation in Belarus, a solution to the deep political crisis that has gripped the country. First of all, we are talking about the intervention of the Russian Federation, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, where Russia is playing a leading role," the minister said at the online briefing on Friday.