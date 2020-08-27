Facts

13:26 27.08.2020

Ukraine passes Council of Europe instruments of ratification of convention on access to official documents

 In August 19, Ukraine passed to the Secretariat of the Council of Europe the instruments of ratification of the Tromso Convention on Access to Official Documents, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova has said.

"Indeed, on August 19, we passed the instruments of ratification of the Tromso Convention to the Secretariat of the Council of Europe. So, let me congratulate all of us on this act of good will of Ukraine, which demonstrates, in my opinion, European practice and culture," she said during an online discussion on the subject: "Convention of the Council of Europe on Access to Official Documents – New Opportunities for Ukraine" on Wednesday, August 26.

The Secretariat said that the convention will take full effect on December 1, according to Dzhaparova.

"I hope this will also give an impetus to other countries, which have not ratified this convention yet," the deputy minister said.

As reported, on May 20, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the Tromso Convention.

