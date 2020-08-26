Facts

17:35 26.08.2020

NSDC Secretary: Today we are witnessing world's first biological warfare

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said that a biological warfare is being held in the world, the NSDC said on its website on Wednesday.

"Today we for the first time are witnessing world biological warfare, the consequences of which have affected the whole world," Danilov said during a meeting with the ambassadors of Sweden and Finland to Ukraine, Tobias Thyberg and Paivi Laine.

He also emphasized the importance of partner countries uniting efforts to combat these threats.

According to Danilov, "cyber and biological threats are becoming even more frightful and dangerous than nuclear weapon" in the modern world."

