11:17 26.08.2020

Two of four suspected in 'Schemes' car arson are wanted - Avakov

Two of the four suspects in the arson of the vehicle of the "Schemes: Corruption in Detail" television program have been put on the wanted list, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has said.

"This morning, the National Police officers detained people who organized the arson of the car of the 'Schemes' program of Radio Liberty. After the searches, they found the relevant irrefutable evidence. One of them is a resident of Luhansk, his accomplice is a resident of Kyiv, two more are identified and put on the wanted list. The investigation will go on and we will inform. We consider attacks on journalists as a special type of crime, in which the government should treat with special care," Avakov said at a press conference at the National Bank in Kyiv on Wednesday.

As previously reported, one of the suspects, a resident of Luhansk region, was detained by officers of the National Police of Ukraine on the morning of August 26.

On the night of August 17 in the town of Brovary, Kyiv region, unknown persons set fire to the car of the "Schemes" program, owned by the driver of the film crew Borys Mazur. As a result of a fire, the vehicle cannot be restored. A car parked nearby was also damaged.

The police opened an investigation into the deliberate destruction of property.

Tags: #avakov #schemes
