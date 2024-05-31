Facts

20:11 31.05.2024

BES exposes fraud sunflower export scheme via Odesa customs, state budget fails to receive UAH 13 mln

1 min read

Detectives from the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), together with prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, have exposed current and former employees of the Odesa Customs who helped an exporting company evade taxes of more than UAH 13 million.

According to the BES press service, Odesa Customs employees issued false certificates of origin for agricultural products to the exporting company based on fraudulent documents. The company used these certificates to reduce export duties from 10% to 3.6% and 2.7%. As a result, the state budget incurred losses of over UAH 13 million.

"Five participants in the mentioned scheme have already been notified of suspicion," the BES said.

Pretrial investigation is ongoing, including establishing the full circle of individuals involved in the crime, and the issue of applying precautionary measures to the suspects is being addressed.

Tags: #schemes #sunflower #duties #export

MORE ABOUT

20:52 28.05.2024
Ports of Big Odesa send 10 container ships for export – USPA

Ports of Big Odesa send 10 container ships for export – USPA

19:51 22.05.2024
Ukraine grain exports vital to global food security

Ukraine grain exports vital to global food security

20:39 10.05.2024
Ukraine increases exports of scrap metal by more than half in Jan-April

Ukraine increases exports of scrap metal by more than half in Jan-April

20:17 06.05.2024
After opening of sea exports, Metinvest increases workload of factories, directs efforts to retain teams – HR Director

After opening of sea exports, Metinvest increases workload of factories, directs efforts to retain teams – HR Director

19:26 03.05.2024
Ukrainian coal could be exported due to shutdown of Centerenergo in Russian heavy shelling – Minister of Energy

Ukrainian coal could be exported due to shutdown of Centerenergo in Russian heavy shelling – Minister of Energy

10:10 20.03.2024
Council, EP reach deal to renew EU's autonomous trade measures for Ukraine

Council, EP reach deal to renew EU's autonomous trade measures for Ukraine

19:50 01.03.2024
Centravis redirects product supplies to European consumers through Moldova due to Polish border blockade

Centravis redirects product supplies to European consumers through Moldova due to Polish border blockade

18:18 29.02.2024
Biomethane producers call on Rada to urgently pass law to open its exports

Biomethane producers call on Rada to urgently pass law to open its exports

20:24 23.02.2024
Exports via Ukrainian maritime corridor reaches 26 mln tonnes – Kubrakov

Exports via Ukrainian maritime corridor reaches 26 mln tonnes – Kubrakov

15:36 23.02.2024
Von der Leyen about situation on Ukrainian-Polish border: We should focus on rebuilding Ukraine's export capacity through relieving land borders

Von der Leyen about situation on Ukrainian-Polish border: We should focus on rebuilding Ukraine's export capacity through relieving land borders

AD

HOT NEWS

Farewell ceremony for Interfax-Ukraine Director General Oleksandr Martynenko held in Kyiv

Ukraine today does not know whether there will be restrictions on use of F-16 – Zelenskyy

NATO summit to not be productive without resolving issue of inviting Ukraine to organization – Zelenskyy

SBU drones hit enemy radar Sky worth $100 mln in Crimea – source

Zelenskyy: Seventy-five people returned from Russian captivity

LATEST

Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

Klitschko: Kyiv preparing for difficult winter given large-scale damage to energy infrastructure

Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

Zelenskyy: At summit in Stockholm they discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, support, preparations for Peace Summit

Some EUR 58 mln already collected within IT coalition, Spain joins

Zelenskyy, PM of Sweden discuss development of defense cooperation, Peace Summit, European integration

Zelenskyy thanks President of Finland, PM of Denmark for confirming participation in Global Peace Summit

Zelenskyy, PMs of Norway, Iceland discuss Peace Summit, defense cooperation, support for Ukraine

Farewell ceremony for Interfax-Ukraine Director General Oleksandr Martynenko held in Kyiv

Germany to provide Ukraine with another Patriot system, additional EUR 500 mln – Baerbock

AD
AD
AD
AD