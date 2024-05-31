BES exposes fraud sunflower export scheme via Odesa customs, state budget fails to receive UAH 13 mln

Detectives from the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), together with prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, have exposed current and former employees of the Odesa Customs who helped an exporting company evade taxes of more than UAH 13 million.

According to the BES press service, Odesa Customs employees issued false certificates of origin for agricultural products to the exporting company based on fraudulent documents. The company used these certificates to reduce export duties from 10% to 3.6% and 2.7%. As a result, the state budget incurred losses of over UAH 13 million.

"Five participants in the mentioned scheme have already been notified of suspicion," the BES said.

Pretrial investigation is ongoing, including establishing the full circle of individuals involved in the crime, and the issue of applying precautionary measures to the suspects is being addressed.