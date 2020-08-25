Govt suggests extending adaptive quarantine in Ukraine until Nov 1 – meeting at Zelensky's office

More than 1,600 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, for this reason the Cabinet of Ministers suggests extending the quarantine in the country until November 1, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said during a regular phone conference chaired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president's press service reported that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 108,000 people. Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv and Ternopil regions are suffering from the pandemic most of all.

Considering the negative dynamics of the incidence rate, Zelensky backed the necessity to take preventive measures, in particular, introducing a ban on work of night clubs and concerts.

"However, the quarantine should remain adaptive and not burdensome for entrepreneurs. Small- and medium-sized businesses should have a possibility to organize their work properly under new conditions," the head of state said.

According to the government's instruction, earlier the quarantine in Ukraine was extended until August 31.

