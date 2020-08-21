Regional health departments have to set up hot lines in two days – Stepanov

Health departments of Ukraine have two days to establish effective hotlines in the sites, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said following a conference call with the regional authorities.

"I keep the issue under personal control. After all, the situation when a patient with symptoms of [coronavirus] COVID-19 is sent to a private clinic for a test (instead of sending a free mobile team of specialists to the person) or by mistake someone gives a patient the number of a detective agency (instead of a laboratory) just sounds ridiculous. In fact, such stories are unacceptable," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The heads of health departments were instructed to take into account all the problematic situations and urgently correct them.