Facts

18:28 21.08.2020

Regional health departments have to set up hot lines in two days – Stepanov

1 min read
Regional health departments have to set up hot lines in two days – Stepanov

Health departments of Ukraine have two days to establish effective hotlines in the sites, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said following a conference call with the regional authorities.

"I keep the issue under personal control. After all, the situation when a patient with symptoms of [coronavirus] COVID-19 is sent to a private clinic for a test (instead of sending a free mobile team of specialists to the person) or by mistake someone gives a patient the number of a detective agency (instead of a laboratory) just sounds ridiculous. In fact, such stories are unacceptable," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The heads of health departments were instructed to take into account all the problematic situations and urgently correct them.

Tags: #stepanov #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:44 21.08.2020
Ukrainians must go through 14 days of self-isolation after arriving in Slovenia

Ukrainians must go through 14 days of self-isolation after arriving in Slovenia

09:29 21.08.2020
Ukraine detects 2,106 new cases of COVID-19 infection over past day, 23 deaths, 637 recoveries

Ukraine detects 2,106 new cases of COVID-19 infection over past day, 23 deaths, 637 recoveries

13:10 19.08.2020
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response on Thurs to set different levels of epidemic danger, quarantine zones to be revised in 13 regions – Liashko

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response on Thurs to set different levels of epidemic danger, quarantine zones to be revised in 13 regions – Liashko

09:25 19.08.2020
Ukraine sees new anti-record over past day: 1,967 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 812 recoveries, 28 deaths

Ukraine sees new anti-record over past day: 1,967 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 812 recoveries, 28 deaths

11:46 18.08.2020
Kyiv records another 88 COVID-19 cases per day, one person died – Klitschko

Kyiv records another 88 COVID-19 cases per day, one person died – Klitschko

09:15 18.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,616 new COVID-19 cases over day, 761 recovered, 27 died

Ukraine records 1,616 new COVID-19 cases over day, 761 recovered, 27 died

11:20 15.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 633 recoveries, 33 deaths over past 24 hours

Ukraine records 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 633 recoveries, 33 deaths over past 24 hours

17:00 14.08.2020
Zelensky says Ukraine on verge of second COVID-19 wave, urges officials to intensify awareness campaign

Zelensky says Ukraine on verge of second COVID-19 wave, urges officials to intensify awareness campaign

12:46 14.08.2020
Lockdown restrictions to be toughened in Kyiv from Aug 17 – Klitschko

Lockdown restrictions to be toughened in Kyiv from Aug 17 – Klitschko

10:26 14.08.2020
Number of patients with COVID-19 jumps nationwide, in Kyiv

Number of patients with COVID-19 jumps nationwide, in Kyiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Independence Day

Roshen has no relation to production of corn starch molasses – corporation

AMC initiates case against Roshen

Kholodnytsky makes order of his voluntary resignation from SAPO head post public, says SAPO, NABU fulfilling their mission

Kholodnytsky retires from SAPO

LATEST

Russia-occupation fighters do not violate ceasefire in Donbas on Friday

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Independence Day

Roshen has no relation to production of corn starch molasses – corporation

AMC initiates case against Roshen

Kholodnytsky makes order of his voluntary resignation from SAPO head post public, says SAPO, NABU fulfilling their mission

Kholodnytsky retires from SAPO

Russia at TCG 'intensely pushes' political subjectivization of temporarily occupied areas, already speaks of 'ORDLO' delegation – Harmash

Zelensky stands for reform of villages

Kravchuk on Russia's ultimatum: I will never sign documents concerning Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

TCG confirms meeting of advisors of heads of states participating in negotiations in Normandy format - Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD